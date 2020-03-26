Hinesville Police helping elderly, sick patients pick up prescriptions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Monday, Hinesville police officers will be making trips to local pharmacies in town in an effort to help those who aren’t able to pick up prescriptions.
Hinesville residents who are at least 65 years old, are disabled or have a weakened immune system can call the police department to request a pickup.
As of right now, police can only pick up at Hinesville Pharmacy, CVS and Wal-Mart pharmacy drive-thrus. The individual must be home to accept the delivery.
Capt. Tracey Howard says this unique service allows residents to still practice social distancing, while making sure they get the medicines they need to stay healthy.
"A lot of people appreciate the assistance. Things like that, in a stressful time that we're in, can relieve some of that extra stress about how they are going to get this,” Capt. Howard said.
If you or someone you know is interested in this service, call Hinesville Police at (912) 368-8211.
