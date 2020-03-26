How to make a cloud in a jar using hairspray

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For this method, you will need the following materials:
- A jar with lid
- About 1/3 cup hot water
- Ice
- Hairspray
- For extra pizazz, blue food coloring for water
Start by pouring the hot water into the jar. Swirl it around a bit to warm up the sides of the jar.
Turn the lid upside down and place it on the top of the jar. Place several ice cubes onto the lid, and allow it to rest on the top of the jar for about 20 seconds. If you don’t have a lid, fill a sandwich bag with ice and cover.
Remove the lid or bag, quickly spray a bit of hairspray into the jar, and then replace the lid with the ice still on top. Watch the cloud form.
When you see a good amount of condensation form, remove the lid and watch the “cloud” escape into the air.
How does it work?
When you add the warm water to the jar, some of it turns to water vapor. The water vapor rises to the top of the jar where it comes into contact with cold air, thanks to the ice cubes on top. Water vapor condenses when it cools. The hairspray particles help the condensation process.
Types of clouds:
CIRRUS: Cirrus clouds are wispy, feathery, and composed entirely of ice crystals. Unlike cirrus, cirrostratus clouds form more of a widespread, veil-like layer (similar to what stratus clouds do in low levels). When sunlight or moonlight passes through the hexagonal- shaped ice crystals of cirrostratus clouds, the light is dispersed or refracted (similar to light passing through a prism) in such a way that a familiar ring or halo may form.
CUMULUS: Latin for “heap” means a little pile. Cumulus clouds are a sign of fair weather, though they may discharge rain sometimes in form of a light shower. You can find them virtually everywhere in the world expected for the Polar regions.
STRATUS: Ill-defined shaped clouds that stretch over large portions of sky, creating overcast conditions.
NIMBOSTRATUS: The name Nimbostratus comes from the Latin words nimbus which means “rain” and stratus for “spread out”. These gloomy clouds cause heavy rain, sleet and Though they belong to the middle-level category, they may sometimes descend to lower altitudes.
CUMULONIMBUS : large, tall clouds that are dark on the bottom, bring thunderstorms, have a fuzzy outline toward the upper part of the cloud and may have a flat top called an anvil. Besides thunderstorms, these clouds can bring hail, tornadoes and snow, and they also form during hurricanes.
