Jeff Davis schools offering counseling services

During these times of uncertainty, school counselor Michael Creamer says students and parents have a lot of concerns and anxiety. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. a child can connect with a counselor. Creamer says the easiest way is to email the child's counselor. If the child is a student at the elementary, middle or high school they can also login into their JD Launchpad and click the link to talk with a counselor.