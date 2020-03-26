Jeff Davis schools offering counseling services

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - On the Jeff Davis County Schools website, you can find coronavirus counseling services. Here, it shows you how you can connect with a counselor from the elementary, middle or high school.
During these times of uncertainty, school counselor Michael Creamer says students and parents have a lot of concerns and anxiety. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. a child can connect with a counselor. Creamer says the easiest way is to email the child's counselor. If the child is a student at the elementary, middle or high school they can also login into their JD Launchpad and click the link to talk with a counselor.
"We have many students that we work with regularly and that come by our offices regularly that deal with anxiety and depression and various other things. We know that they still need a check in and someone they can talk to,” Creamer said.
Creamer says the best way to reduce anxiety and depression during these times is to go outside get a breath of fresh air and to try to stick to a routine as best as possible.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.