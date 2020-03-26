Loop It Up Savannah giving out free meals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local non-profits are helping people by giving out free meals to families in the area.
Loop It Up Savannah served 70 grab and go dinners from Unforgettable Bakery and Cafe. As well as packages of non perishable food items at the West Broad Street YMCA on Wednesday.
All residents had to do was drive up and volunteers would come give them those dinners and food items to their cars.
Loop It Up Savannah’s director says they’re glad they could help families and children who might not be able to put food on the table right now.
“The purpose of the Broad Street YMCA is to be this neighborhood community hub. We need to be here for each other in the neighborhood all the time but particularly when people are struggling and we’re all kinda trying to figure out how we’re going to get through it. So we’re really pleased and proud to be working with so many partners to make this happen for the neighborhood," said Executive Director Molly Lieberman.
The group will also sponsor more grab and go dinner drive in events. Thursday they’ll be having a socially distanced Bar-B-Q at the YMCA at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.