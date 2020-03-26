Lowcountry mayors hoping for ‘stay at home’ order from governor

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Thousands of Lowcountry residents are practicing social distancing and staying at home. But for the most part, there hasn’t been a direct order to do so. The mayor of Beaufort is hoping that changes and that people will shut their doors and shelter in place.
Mayor Billy Keyserling has been practicing social distancing for weeks.
“I am one that just believes that when we talk about the health and safety of our people that we should be very conservative,” Keyserling said.
He believes the only way to end this pandemic is by ordering people to quarantine for 14 days.
“We could kill this virus,” Keyserling said. “And that every day we don't do everything we can to encourage, and ultimately, mandate people to do that, we fall behind.”
He says Beaufort is too small to mandate a shelter in place.
“Beaufort is a small city. We are only 13,500 people.”
So, he’s teaming up with others.
“So, we have been working with the other mayors in the county. All of them agree that we would like to see our state be more aggressive.”
To encourage the governor of South Carolina to order a shelter in place across the state.
“I call it tough love. There’s some people who don’t like it and there are some people who are begging for it.”
The mayors of Beaufort, Bluffton, Port Royal, Yemasee, and Hilton Head would all support the motion.
“Which would be uniform and could be enforced by counties and cities across the state.”
The mayor hopes that by being vocal, the governor will see that the leaders in the state of South Carolina do you want this motion and will act quickly.
