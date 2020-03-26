Lowe’s makes donation to Hilton Head Hospital

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A lot of people, like those in the medical field, are still going into hospitals every day.
Some businesses in the Lowcountry wanted to show their appreciation for those working to keep people healthy.
Right now the staff at Hilton Head Hospital are working overtime to make sure that the community stays safe and healthy during this time. And that’s why several companies got together and partnered up to make sure they were able to show their appreciation.
“Because they right now are probably overworked with as many patients as they have been seeing,” said Lowe’s store manager Stephanie Lemmon.
The Bluffton Lowe’s staff wanted to help those on the front lines of this pandemic.
“I reached out to the Bluffton Township Fire Department and they had been getting donations left and right from the community. So the ER staff, I reached out to them, and they had not been getting much. People had not been donating as much to them so that’s why we chose them," said assistant store manager Ben Minjarez.
Lowe’s provided not only Jimmy John’s lunches, but goggles that the doctors can use as personal protective equipment.
“Obviously that’s the most important thing to our healthcare providers. At this time, food is always great but right now just a thought that people are willing to donate masks, gloves, things that are really necessary to keep our staff safe so we can continue to care for the community,” said Nursing Director Diane Osterman.
Now doctors and staff alike are grateful.
“I mean we appreciate it a lot. A lot of people are under a lot of stress with the coronavirus. You know, so it’s nice that people are sort of being so supportive,” said physician Raphiel Sanchez.
“I just think the overwhelming generosity from the community really warms our hearts and it’s nice to know that people are willing to step up,” said Osterman.
