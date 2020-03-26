Manna House holds mobile food giveaway

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers in Hinesville might have noticed some traffic downtown this morning.
The Manna House held a mobile food giveaway.
While the county adjusts to a new normal of closed businesses and social distancing, the Manna House in Liberty County found a way to give back to those who need extra help.
“A lot of those are my clients and low income seniors. We’re just trying to make sure that nobody is going hungry,” said Rev. Katrina Deason.
Since 6 a.m. Thursday morning, cars filled downtown’s streets waiting to pull-up to the drive-thru mobile food bank.
Reverend Katrina Deason says, with the help of America's Second Harvest, they had enough food for 500 families.
"Ends up being somewhere in the neighborhood of about 2,000 people."
Volunteers, including community leaders, loaded the trunks up with boxes of groceries, making sure to keep a safe distance.
Volunteers, like Kenneth Turner, say now is the time for the community to come together.
“It takes everybody to work together to get through a time like this,” said volunteer Kenneth Turner.
The Manna House has adjusted its hours of operation. As of right now, it is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.