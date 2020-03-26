More than 1,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ga.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting 1,525 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the noon Thursday (3/26) update.
The total deaths related to COVID-19 is now 48. A total of 473 confirmed cases are hospitalized.
Labs across the state have now conducted more than 8,800 tests.
According to DPH, there are nine positive cases in Chatham County, five in Glynn County, three in Effingham County, three in Bryan County, one in Liberty County, one in Long County, two in Camden County, one in Toombs County and two in Tattnall County.
DPH will release updated numbers daily at noon and 7 p.m.
WTOC is airing a townhall with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Thursday night. Gov. Kemp will be joined by state health officials to address the statewide response to the coronavirus.
The broadcast is being produced by the Georgia Association of Broadcasters and it will be aired live on WTOC and WTOC.com.
You can watch Thursday night from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
