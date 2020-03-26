Online shopping, takeout ways to support local businesses during pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many local businesses are struggling right now, with some of them having to close up shop indefinitely.
We don't know when a lot of these businesses will open back up but we do know some of them are giving back.
Nourish Natural Bath of Savannah hosted a free drive-thru soap distribution for those in need Wednesday at its location on Abercorn Street. All the Nourish stores are closed but they felt the need to help out at a time when the community needs it.
Another local business giving back, Zunzi’s restaurant. It’s partnering with America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. A portion of Thursday's proceeds will go to the foodbank, and when you buy a family meal, Second Harvest gets a meal voucher for a family in need.
"I feel like we're going to be able to recover from this. We've been in business 20 years and it's going to be a little slow to start but I think we're going to be able to continue operations as we have,” Shoshana Walker, owner of Nourish, said.
"We’re getting fed with so much information and we're having to make decisions taking into account a lot of things. For us, we decided to close our Atlanta location last Monday; extremely hard. We wanted to focus all of our resources back in Savannah; it's our home location. We're very blessed to have a robust takeout and delivery model. We've been focused on that for years now. We're able to weather the storm better than most luckily because we have a small restaurant,” said Chris Smith, owner of Zunzi’s.
The owner of Nourish and the owner of Zunzi's said there are ways that you can help out small businesses right now if you physically can't be there in person.
"Just looking for favorite stores' websites and shopping online. Going to your favorite local restaurant and doing a pickup,” Walker said.
"For us right now, it's just placing one or two orders a week online that allows us to keep our people working as many hours as possible because we don't know where this going. Look up all your favorite places you've always shopped at. They've worked hard to be a partner in the community. See if there's anything you can stock up on, buy gift cards, do those things to help them out,” Smith said.
A lot of the local businesses are active right now on social media, posting their hours, any specials and ways you can help their staff that’s been laid off.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.