Public, private partnerships fill need for much-needed COVID-19 response supplies in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the global COVID-19 pandemic has progressed, certain items have become harder and harder to come by.
That includes hand sanitizer.
Around the nation there have been public, private partnerships form to fill that specific need.
During Wednesday’s daily teleconference call with Savannah City Council, we learned the city called on the brewery industry to help get them enough hand sanitizer to give to city employees still on the job.
Breweries, distilleries and wineries around the country have been trading in ingredients to make their signature spirits, for those to produce sanitizer.
Some have been mixing and bottling sanitizer for hospitals, others for cities.
In Savannah, the new-found supply will go to those who help keep the city running, from sanitation to water reclamation.
Southbound Brewing was able to play sanitizer matchmaker and hook Savannah up with a local chemical provider to help meet the demand.
“Seeing our industry participate and supporting those in need and being able to provide resources that are hard to get or impossible to get right now is amazing. And I’m just glad that we could be a part of it," said Smith Mathews, Brewmaster/Managing Partner, Southbound Brewing Co.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.