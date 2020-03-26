Savannah city council to conduct business via teleconference

March 26, 2020 at 7:03 AM EDT - Updated March 26 at 7:23 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah city council members say the city’s business must go on.

While Savannah is currently under a "shelter in place" order, council members will still conduct business via teleconference.

City council members are doing their part to help stop the spread of the coronavirus by having a teleconference meeting.

Alderman Nick Palumbo says it will still have the same flow as a regular meeting. He says he's proud of his fellow council members and his constituents who have been working hard to stop the spread.

Thursday’s meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the public may access it by calling 1-425-436-6365, Access Code: 109735.

