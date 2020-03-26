Savannah Islands community holds Teddy Bear Hunt

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Islands community is participating in a unique scavenger hunt. The Teddy Bear Hunt was created to give families an outdoor activity while also practicing social distancing.
You can hop in your car, ride a bike or take a walk keeping your eyes peeled for all the furry-friends, like this one, you'll find along the way.
It’s a clever way to spread happiness.
“It’s super fun to see the kids’ reactions when they find them,” said Dawn Klausmeier.
Dawn Klausmeier started the Savannah Islands Teddy Bear Hunt.
“Play helps kids feel safe. It’s a way for them to understand what’s happening and to cope with new and unusual circumstances.”
Since this all began, Klausmeier says more and more people are participating. Neighbors, old and young, are putting stuffed animals around their homes for kids to find.
“You can use your owl eyes to find the bears in windows, on mailboxes and on lawn chairs.”
The hunt is also being used as a teachable moment.
“It’s a good time to help them understand that we’re not to be touching other things. We’re going to look with our eyes and not touch with our hands right now to keep everybody safe.”
The animals can be found in several neighborhoods. Spreading joy, not germs to all.
“It’s all about connecting in a time when we are supposed to be, hopefully all practicing, social distancing. So it’s a really beautiful way to connect with others.”
If you want to participate, you can join the Savannah Islands Teddy Bear Hunt Facebook page. Once there, you can post both where you put your animals and where you’ve found some!
