SCHSL further suspends sports after McMaster’s order

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina High School League is pushing back the date for a potential return of high school sports in the Palmetto State.
The SCHSL announced today all athletic competitions and practices are now suspended through the end of April, in accordance with Governor Henry McMaster’s Executive Order to close schools for that amount of time.
“We must continue the suspension of athletics not only as a necessary safety measure, but to fully comply with the Governor’s Executive Order,” SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton said in a statement released by the organization Wednesday. “It saddens me to say at this time, there is not a prediction on when middle and high school sports will resume.”
The league’s executive committee will meet via conference call on April 2 to “review the spring sports schedule.”
It’s a frustrating time for those who play spring sports, as the cancellation of the remainder of their seasons seems a very likely outcome.
May River head boys’ soccer coach Misael Garzon says he’s trying to hold on to a sliver of hope, but is also being realistic when communicating with his team.
"They’re always asking me what I think is going to happen. My answer is ‘Honestly, I don’t know,’ Garzon says. “There’s a possibility we may have a shortened season if we can back to normal in May. But like I always tell my guys, be prepared for whatever the case may be.”
The Sharks won the program’s first state championship last season, and Garzon felt like the team had a chance to defend their crown. Now he’s just hoping the Sharks can get back on the field this season.
“It’s very disheartening, disappointing, and sad,” Garzon says.
