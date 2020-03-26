Small businesses in Savannah bracing for COVID-19 impact

“Its been a very, I guess, difficult adjustment for us. You know, when it’s hurricane season, there are certain things we can prepare for," said Sandpiper Supply President Chat Howard. "We know that when something is on the way, there’s going to be a definitive end date where we can get back to life as normal, and with this its little different. We’re having to stay flexible, we’re having to make adjustments on the fly, we’re having to prepare for the worst-case scenario, while at the same time, trying to continue to function and keep the local economy going.”