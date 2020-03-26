2 soldiers at Winn Army Community Hospital test positive for COVID-19

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Two soldiers have tested positive for COVID-19 at Winn Army Community Hospital in Liberty County.
According to a news release from Fort Stewart, one soldier newly arrived at Fort Stewart and one Soldier with the Georgia Army National Guard tested positive.
The patients are in isolation and receiving treatment per CDC guidance.
There is now a total of three positive cases at Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield.
According to the news release, teams worked quickly to identify additional personnel who may have come in contact with the infected individuals. All potentially exposed individuals have been contacted or placed in quarantine so their conditions may be observed and monitored.
Additional information on preventive measures can be found on the Fort Stewart website: https://home.army.mil/stewart/.
The Nurse Advice Line is available 24/7 to answer questions at 1-800-874-2273 (select option 1 and follow the instructions).
The Army Public Health Center hotline is 800-984-8523.
