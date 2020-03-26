Statesboro farmers market offering drive-thru option

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Some closures due to COVID-19 have people finding alternative ways to get what they need.
Buyers and vendors who've come to rely on a face-to-face market have turned to the internet and now drive-thru delivery.
Statesboro's Main Street Farmer’s Market launched an online option two years ago. Last week, they switched to drive-thru pickup due to concerns over COVID-19 and the orders quadrupled their average.
This week, they're up to 10 times the average so they added an extra hour for pickup. Organizers say this helps people who want local produce, meat, and more and gives vendors a place to sell, especially since they can't have the usual weekly market.
“We realized one thing, we're going to have to put off the actual Saturday Farmers Market. Luckily, we have a thriving market to go,” Market Manager Relinda Walker said.
The numbers were up so much, they contacted each buyer and divided them in thirds and gave them a specific hour to arrive this afternoon to pick up their orders.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.