Teaching Advice for Parents During COVID-19

“Students that are in like K, 1, 2 grades, their digital literacy isn’t up to par to be able to sustain a full day of learning online and learning. And the rules for limited screen time are still in play. When you get to the middle school age, it’s really about deadlines," Smith says. "When you get to about the grades 3, 4 and 5, it’s also about teachers sort of feel like they have to overload students, and feel like they have to capture the entire curriculum through this new delivery system.”