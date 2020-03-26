Teddy bear hunting in Candler Co. breaks up monotony of social distancing

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Parents in Candler County with cooped-up kids amid coronavirus concerns now have a fun and harmless way to pass the time with the recent rise in the population of stuffed bears around Metter.
You don't have to go any further than the downtown blocks to find bears decorating. Organizers started Wednesday putting out bears for children to spot in a virtual scavenger hunt.
“Within four hours, we had 50 teddy bears that you could go and find in the windows of businesses or the front porch of local homeowners,” Victoria Gaitten, with the Chamber of Commerce, said.
Families can drive around and spot them from the street. It's a safe break from being isolated at home.
“It's tough on the kids. They miss their friends. They can get on Facetime with their friends, but this gives them something to do to get out that's still safe,” said Hannah Mullins, a mom.
Gaitten says Chambers around the state are sharing ideas to give families some ideas that include social distancing.
“We figured this was the best idea because everybody's got a teddy bear stuffed in their closet or in the kid's room,” Gaitten said.
They’ve created a Facebook page where you can post the general location of your bear and parents can post a photo after they’ve spotted them.
