Thunderbolt issues shelter at home order

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WTOC) - Thunderbolt has issued a shelter at home order for the Town.
Everyone living in the Town must remain at their place of residence. All businesses that are not essential are required to close.
Only essential travel will be allowed. Public parks, swimming pools, playgrounds, playing fields, basketball courts, and tennis courts will close.
Barber shops, beauty parlors, and personal care salons may remain open, but must practice social distancing.
The declaration goes into place at 11:59 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25.
Read the full declaration, what counts as an essential business or travel, and what is considered a residence below:
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.