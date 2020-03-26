Thursday: Brilliant weather has returned!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The breeze is light and fog is being kept at a minimum.
Temperatures warm to near 70° by noon, or so, and peak in the mid and upper 70s this afternoon. The temperature peaks near 80° in a few spots. The forecast remains dry through the day with occasionally breezy afternoon winds.
It will be a gorgeous evening, with temperatures cooling back into the 60s not too long after sunset.
We’ll wake up to more 50s on the map Friday morning, under plenty of sunshine. The temperature soars into upper 80s and lower 90s Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoon with a dry forecast.
Slightly cooler, wetter weather builds in next week.
Enjoy your Thursday,
Cutter
