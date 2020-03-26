Virus bill sends $400 million to help states with elections

ATLANTA (AP) — States could receive $400 million in federal funds to help them navigate the significant disruption to U.S. elections caused by the virus outbreak.
The situation has prompted officials in at least 20 states to push back some voting as large portions of the population have been told to stay home.
The federal funds are contained in a compromise federal economic plan obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday. Election experts say it falls considerably short of the estimated $2 billion it would take for states to make mail-in ballots available to every voter in the U.S. while maintaining some level of in-person voting.
