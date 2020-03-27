Benedictine cadets adapt to digital learning

“Our motto right now is patience and participation over perfection. It’s going to take time, that’s OK. You’re going to hit hurdles whether it’s you as a family with your child at home; whether it’s us as an educator hitting some kind of technology hurdle and that’s OK. That’s what’s beautiful about life and it’s okay to hit hurdles, but we’ll make it and we’ll continue to work hard for our young men,” Principal Horne said.