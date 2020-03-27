Benedictine cadets adapt to digital learning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Online learning has never been needed as much as it is right now. But what does it look like?
Things are very quiet at Benedictine Military School as no students are on campus because of the coronavirus outbreak, but that doesn’t mean students aren’t still logging into their classes.
“I’ll be honest with you, I’m definitely not waking up at the normal time that I do for school days,” Benedictine senior Andrew Peters said. “It’s really cool how everything we can do in a classroom, we’re able to do online. The only element that is really missing is being there with another person.”
Principal Jacob Horne worked with his educators to create a class structure online for their 400 cadets. Not wanting to move too fast, they started small and are continuing to ramp up their expectations as they all learn together.
“Our motto right now is patience and participation over perfection. It’s going to take time, that’s OK. You’re going to hit hurdles whether it’s you as a family with your child at home; whether it’s us as an educator hitting some kind of technology hurdle and that’s OK. That’s what’s beautiful about life and it’s okay to hit hurdles, but we’ll make it and we’ll continue to work hard for our young men,” Principal Horne said.
While they are working online from home, students are still learning. School leaders say they have about 75 percent of the work load they would while in the now dark halls.
While Peters admits he was sad about this disruption to his senior year, he knew it needed to happen for safety. And he believes this is training him for college at Notre Dame next year.
It’s attitudes like this and the hard work of so many to make the most of this strange time that has the school’s leaders saying thank you.
“Did these people need to be told no? You know they just stepped up and said that they were willing to help in any way possible and again we just can’t be grateful enough,” Father Frank Ziemkiewicz said.
