Community mourning loss of Curtis Victor Cooper, Jr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many are mourning the loss of Curtis Victor Cooper, Jr.
He was the long time president of the Cloverdale Neighborhood Association, but he made a name for himself following in his father’s footsteps as an advocate for primary healthcare.
Cooper was named after his late father who was instrumental in bringing affordable healthcare to the masses through the Curtis V. Cooper Primary Healthcare Centers. Cooper, known as Victor, was also a strong grassroots community leader and political adviser and strategist who often held lawmakers accountable as he fought for the rights of residents who felt they didn’t have a voice or had nowhere to turn.
Curtis Victor Cooper passed away Sunday morning at the age of 55 after a long illness. No arrangements have been finalized yet.
