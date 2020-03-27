Dave Turley’s Friday Weather Forecast 3-25-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure dominates our weather through Sunday. Temps will be well above average a record highs are possible. A weak cold front moves in late Sunday with a few clouds but very little moisture. High pressure returns Monday with cooler temps. Low pressure will move out of the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday and pass to our north into Wednesday. This will bring a warm front through the area Tuesday morning followed by a cold front late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. There will be showers and possible storms. Much cooler and drier air builds in Wednesday evening and Thursday.