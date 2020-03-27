Dave Turley’s Friday Weather Forecast 3-25-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure dominates our weather through Sunday. Temps will be well above average a record highs are possible. A weak cold front moves in late Sunday with a few clouds but very little moisture. High pressure returns Monday with cooler temps. Low pressure will move out of the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday and pass to our north into Wednesday. This will bring a warm front through the area Tuesday morning followed by a cold front late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. There will be showers and possible storms. Much cooler and drier air builds in Wednesday evening and Thursday.
Today will be mostly sunny, highs 80-90. Record high is 86.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows 62-66.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs 82-91. Record high is 89.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy, highs near 90. Record high is 90.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 60s.
Monday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 80s.
Monday night will partly cloudy, lows in the upper 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, lows near 60.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers early, highs in the low to mid 70s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the upper 60s.
