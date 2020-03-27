Davis Love III’s home burns down on St. Simons Island

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (ACTION NEWS JAX) - According to Action News Jax, the St. Simons Island home of Davis Love III and his wife Robin was destroyed by fire on Friday, March 27.
“While everyone in our family is saddened at the loss of our home that was filled with so much laughter and incredible memories, we’re very blessed that everyone is safe and unharmed,” said Davis Love III.
“We’re very thankful to the first responders who made a valiant effort to save our home, and we’re keeping things in perspective as people across our community and around the world are struggling with the current unprecedented health crisis.
We’ve been proud members of the St. Simons Island/Sea Island community for many years and will continue to be for many more. We appreciate all your thoughts and prayers and your respect for our privacy.”
Copyright 2020 ACTION NEWS JAX. All rights reserved.