Domestic violence calls increase as more people stay home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Shelter at home orders and advice from other local, state and federal governments have a lot of Americans living and working in close quarters right now. Because of that, local EMS has noticed fewer car crash calls, and fewer shootings. But there’s one violent crime stat that emergency responders have gone to more lately: domestic violence calls.
“Domestic violence calls have gone way up. And we’re speculating and attributing that to people having to shelter 24 hours a day together when normally they might be leaving for work and then just spending the evenings and nights together,” Chatham Emergency Services CEO Chuck Kearns said.
It’s a possible byproduct that Safe Shelter Director Cheryl Branch was afraid of hearing about.
“The whole thing about closed doors, you know, I…this has literally closed doors and cut people off and that’s another part of it that I just have a horrible feeling about, about what’s going on that we don’t have any way of knowing about it right now,” Branch said.
For victims of domestic violence, Branch adds the stress, anxiety and isolation many are experiencing likely isn’t going away anytime soon and will only get worse.
“If a victim is listening to this, any chance you get to give us a call, we’ll work out a safety plan with you, try to figure out a way for you to get out, get out with your children. If you’re still working, then that’s a great opportunity to get in touch with us while you’re at work,” Branch said.
If not, Branch encourages victims to reach out to someone they know and trust who will help them communicate with Safe Shelter or police.
