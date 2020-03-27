Effingham Co. declares local State of Emergency

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chairman Wesley Corbitt has declared a State of Emergency in Effingham County.
The order includes:
- Effingham County strongly recommends everyone practice social distancing, and requests all restaurants suspend dining-in. We strongly recommend that gyms, hair salons, barber shops, nail parlors, and similar establishments suspend operations for at least two weeks.
- Effingham County strongly recommends limiting all gatherings to less than 10 people, and maintaining at least 6 ft of distance between attendees.
- At this time Effingham County is recommending a voluntary Shelter-In-Place for anything other than essential activities or essential work.
Residents are also encouraged that residents limit travel outside the county and any person showing symptoms recognized by the CDC as indicators of COVID-19 should refrain from entering public buildings, restaurants, shops, or facilities.
