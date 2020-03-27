First Alert Forecast: Hottest Weekend So Far This Year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s inland and lower 60s along the coast. It’s a nice, cool morning. Some patchy fog is possible, but won’t really impact your commute.
Under sunshine, the temperature warms into the lower 80s by noon and peaks in the upper 80s, to near 90°, by mid-afternoon under plenty of sunshine. A record high temperature of 86° will likely be broken this afternoon as Savannah is forecast to reach 89°.
Hot weather lasts through the weekend; upper 80s and lower 90s Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Both Saturday and Sunday afternoon high temperature records may be tied, or broken, this weekend.
The forecast features cooler, wetter weather heading into next week.
Have a great weekend,
Cutter
