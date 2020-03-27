Friday Savannah City Council update on COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council continued with their daily teleconference calls Friday regarding COVID-19 in the city.
Mayor Van Johnson began the call by again emphasizing the importance of taking this Emergency Declaration seriously.
Despite Chatham County only having 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of noon Friday, the mayor pointed out they are still waiting on the result of 150 tests for the virus.
The results won’t be back for three to five days but could change the number of confirmed cases in the county drastically.
Also according to the City Manager, starting Monday city code compliance will be issuing summons to businesses found in violation of the declaration. Violating businesses be fined up to $1,000.
If you see a business or individuals in violation of the Emergency Declaration in the City of Savannah you are encouraged to call 311 and report it. You can make those reports anonymously.
