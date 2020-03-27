Ga. senators announce $6 million FEMA grant

“Our first responders, emergency management officers, and water suppliers are working overtime right now to protect our communities,” Senator Perdue was quoted as saying in a news release. “This grant will ensure these critical facilities can continue operating at full capacity, even when the power goes out. We are especially grateful for the services these facilities provide every day and for the selfless sacrifices of our emergency responders. It important they know we’ve got their backs, just as they have ours.”