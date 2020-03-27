Ghost Coast Distillery switching to hand sanitizer production

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another local business is using their equipment and expertise to help frontline workers battling the spread of the coronavirus.
Ghost Coast Distillery will trade in spirits for sanitizer and start that bottling effort next week.
"We felt it was the right thing to do to help our community and help Savannah and surrounding areas. Two, was we see on the news everyday about how some of our frontline nurses, doctors, first responders, police officers are running low. So, we figure, we make a large component of that hand sanitizer here, so let’s go ahead and kind of flip the switch and give back to the community who are helping us,” Ghost Coast General Manager Chris Sywassink said.
One agency the distillery is partnering up with to supply is the Chatham County Sheriff's Office.
The general manger says another benefit to the sanitizer production is it allowed them to hire back some of the employees they initially had to lay off.
