Hardeeville leaders working to help first responders in case of COVID-19 exposure

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - The Hardeeville Fire Department has responded to six medical calls in the last 36 hours. The department expects that number to go up because one third of the population in their coverage zone is the at-risk population of 65 and older.
“Trying to get the message out there, the first responders in the state of South Carolina are not covered if something happens,” Hardeeville Professional Firefighters Association President Andrew Kantenwein said.
“We have to do whatever is necessary to protect her our first responders,” Hardeeville Mayor Harry Williams said.
“Because you’ve got thousands upon thousands of first responders around the state that are on the front lines of this every day. They are doing everything, I can speak on the city of Hardeeville, to be proactive and preventative of trying to contract anything,” Assistant Chief Joey Rowell said.
First responders in the Lowcountry have recently found out if they contract COVID-19 while on a call, they do not get worker’s compensation.
“It was an uneasy feeling. We have a job to do and it’s times like this in a country where we continue to respond,” Kantenwein said. “Because something has to be done. As soon as possible. Our guys are out there every day putting themselves at risk. “
“Our state delegation, when we need them help, they’ve been right there for us. And they are already in contact with the governor regarding this issue,” Williams said.
The mayor reached out to Rep. Weston Newton who agreed with the department. The statute needed to change.
“We want to ensure those folks are taken care of,” Rowell said.
Because the city and department realize any exposure impacts more than just the first responder.
“They are doing their job. Protecting us all. And then they are going home to their families,” Williams said.
“We know that they are doing everything that they can to prevent this. We are hoping it is reciprocal on the other side to help them out if they contract it,” Roswell said.
