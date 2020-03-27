Jake Ire’s ‘Walk Across America’ continues amidst COVID-19 concerns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The smallest church in America, located in Townsend, Ga., is one of the places Jake Ire stopped at before walking to Savannah in February.
As the threat of COVID-19 continues, Ire’s walk across America has gotten a little harder.
The California native stopped in Savannah, as he headed to South Carolina and he is now in North Carolina.His journey there hasn’t been easy, he says.
Due to the pandemic, he’s been kicked out of campsites because they’re closing.
Ire also says he has no place to take a break or charge his phone since fast food dining areas are now closed. He’s also had to ration out his water due to some places not having any.
But the biggest change, social distancing from people all while trying to raise awareness about why he’s walking. Ire is hoping to raise money for an organization that helps get the homeless back on their feet.
He’s used to talking to people about it. Just a few days ago was the first time in a while someone went up to him to ask why he was walking.
“It almost caught me off guard because people are practicing social distancing, like they’re supposed to be and that’s totally fine. It’s just not going to be the aspect of my walk to fulfill right now,” Ire said.
Although he can’t interact with people in person, Jake says he’s happy to see many people connecting with him and his journey online.
