Neighbors pull together to help feed Savannah healthcare workers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We all have heard and seen the tireless efforts of healthcare workers across the county as they fight the coronavirus daily and locally it’s no different.
People across the Coastal Empire wanted to help so they are, dishing out kindness.
“They can come out and receive some food that they know has been donated by their community and by local restaurants and it just really lightens their day so that makes me happy,” said Jennifer Green, organizer of meals for medical.
It’s a simple delivery from a local business to help our healthcare workers. This small act of giving began as just an idea for Jennifer Green. A once practicing PA, Green knew she needed to do more to serve those facing the coronavirus outbreak on the front lines.
“I’ve been there, I’ve worked the long hours, the tough shifts so I know how tough it is to be on the front lines,” said Green. “Sometimes you don’t have time to think about your food or where you’re going to get your food so having that meal there for you is great. Also, I have a lot of friends that own local businesses and I think this is a great way to support them and I’m really happy to be able to try to reach both needs.”
She started a Facebook page, Meals for Medical, got donations and called local businesses like Chicken Salad Chick, Sunrise, and more who are also seeing the effects of this virus too.
“We just felt blessed that the community is giving and giving back to the medical community,” said Kelly Paslawski, owner Chicken Salad Chick.
Deliveries go out to day and night shift staff all three local hospitals- Memorial, St Joseph’s and Candler in addition to Chatham EMS. Meals cost anywhere from $500-900 and serve dozens of ER, ICU nurses, doctors and more.
“This is just amazing,” said Karen Clements, ICU Nurse at Memorial Health. “The nurses have been working a lot of hours and to have someone care about us and know that the community is supporting us just means the world to the nursing staff.”
Jennifer Green has already gotten a lot of support raising nearly $7,000 to continue providing meals for medical, but she hopes to keep it up as long as she can. She posts updates about her mission here.
