Over 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Ga.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting 2,001 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the noon Friday (3/27) update.
The total deaths related to COVID-19 is now 64. A total of 566 confirmed cases are hospitalized.
Labs across the state have now conducted almost 10,000 tests.
According to DPH, there are 10 positive cases in Chatham County, six in Glynn County, four in Effingham County, four in Bryan County, one in Liberty County, one in Long County, two in Camden County, one in Toombs County and two in Tattnall County.
DPH will release updated numbers daily at noon and 7 p.m.
Gov. Brian Kemp was joined by state health officials during a town hall Thursday at 8 p.m. to address the statewide response to COVID-19. You can watch a replay below:
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.