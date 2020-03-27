Prayer group donates more than 1,000 eggs to Salvation Army

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Members of the Band of Brothers made a donation of over 1-thousand eggs to the Salvation Army on Montgomery Street today.
Pastor Kenny Grant started the weekly men’s prayer group more than a decade ago. The Band of Brothers is known for its community events, donated cars and laptops to students in need. Now, the group is stepping up to help the most vulnerable during the Coronavirus pandemic.
According to Major Paul Egan with Salvation Army, the help is very much appreciated as the organization tries to fulfill its mission through the disruption, saying, “We house about 70 people every night. A lot of people have tried to get away from here. We tried to get them back to as many homes as long as they’re safe and healthy from them or with family.”
For more information on how you can help, visit: https://salvationarmygeorgia.org/savannah/
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.