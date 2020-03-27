Savannah city council holds teleconference meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah city council was busy Thursday night. Members were on the job, continuing to take care of official city business.
The Savannah city council went on as normal holding their regularly scheduled meeting in a not so normal way.
In the middle of the corona virus pandemic, the council met over public teleconference Thursday night. Though it didn’t go off completely without a hitch.
When everyone was on the call, the council unanimously approved Mayor Van Johnson’s declaration of emergency.
Johnson says he’s been in contact with other mayors and leaders in other cities. He says those conversations led him to call for the shelter in place order, even though that has not been mandated from Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.
Several aldermen asked the City and City Manager Patrick Monahan to be mindful of spending during an uncertain time.
Despite lengthy discussion, Thursday night’s spending matters all passed.
The city council also passed a Clean Energy Resolution, committing to develop a plan to have the city of Savannah using 100 percent renewable energy by 2035.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.