Savannah doctors, patients turning to televisits

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Out of tragedy comes innovation. That's exactly what's happening at the Bradley Corse Gaskin Medical Group in Savannah.
In order to stop the spread of the coronavirus, health care providers are screening patients outside to make sure they don't have any of the symptoms. As patients enter the office, they are offered masks and gloves. And there's more, you can get this service without even going into the office by using your phone or computer. It's called a televisit with the help of your phone or computer.
"We're probably seeing about half as many patients in the office. On the other hand, we're getting lots and lots of virtual visits. Patients worried, not knowing what to do. We are here. We did not close down, we are working. We are here taking care of you and we are here to make sure everyone is healthy and stays healthy,” BCG Medical Group Dr. Paul Bradley.
Dr. Bradley says the silver lining in all this very dark cloud is doctors have been asking for the ability to do virtual visits and virtual checkups, now they are. If you’d like to learn more about COVID- 19 or the televisits, please click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.