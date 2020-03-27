S.C. attorney general says local governments cannot issue stay-at-home orders

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - While Columbia City Council passed a stay-at-home ordinance Thursday, the state attorney general says they don’t have the power to do that.
In an opinion issued Friday, Attorney General Alan Wilson said only the governor can use such emergency powers to issue a shelter-in-place anywhere in the state.
The City of Charleston has also enacted a stay-at-home ordinance that is already in effect.
Gov. Henry McMaster said again Thursday he does not believe a statewide shelter-in-place order is necessary at this time to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Wilson cited a 1980 opinion regarding evacuation orders to back up his point that the governor is the only person in the state who can use emergency powers.
The attorney general said local governments could face legal action if they enact and enforce such stay-at-home orders.
Wilson said in his opinion, “counties and municipalities should be aware that any unauthorized exercise of such emergency powers could subject these political subdivisions to liability at the behest of a private citizen with requisite legal standing.”
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin issued the following statement, standing by the city council’s decision:
“The actions taken by the City are entirely within our authority. Our actions do not contradict the Governor’s actions because on this immediate issue before us—proven one of the most important and effective to stopping the spread of this virus, he has not acted.”
Read the full opinion from AG Wilson:
