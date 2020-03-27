LIVE: S.C. governor and Senators Graham, Scott update public on state’s coronavirus response

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster will update the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak Friday at 4 p.m.
The governor will be joined by Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, as well as public health officials.
Watch the news conference right here, on air, on the WIS News app and the WIS News Facebook page.
The officials will speak from the state Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will also update the public on the number of cases of the virus reported in the state.
As of Thursday, there were 456 confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina. Nine people have died after contracting the virus, DHEC said.
This story will be updated.
For the latest news on the coronavirus, visit the Coronavirus Updates page on wistv.com.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the coronavirus is spread mainly from person-to-person by those in close contact, or through coughing and sneezing by someone who’s infected.
Symptoms of coronavirus can show up between two and 14 days of exposure, health officials say. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But some severe cases can lead to death.
Those who are at the highest risk of catching COVID-19 are the young, the elderly and those who are already being treated for chronic medical diseases.
Young people who contract the virus are not likely to have a serious case, research shows. However, the CDC said about 40% of people who needed to be hospitalized due to the coronavirus are between the ages of 20 and 54.
Doctors say there is not currently a treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, but over-the-counter medications, like cold and cough medicines, can help treat symptoms of the virus.
The mortality rate for people with the virus has been widely reported around 2 to 3%, but health experts note the actual percentage is not that high, as not all cases are diagnosed or reported.
The rate is higher than the flu, which kills on average about 0.1% of people who get it, based on a 10-year average of data from the CDC.
People without a doctor can take advantage of free online screening from Prisma Health and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).
MUSC has an online platform to aid with coronavirus diagnosis and care. Go to musc.care and access the COVID-19 platform. The service is free with code: COVID19.
Prisma Health also has a free virtual visit, which allows patients to video conference with a doctor instead of coming into a facility. The goal is to keep patients who don’t need to be treated at a hospital at home. Go to primsahealth.org/virtual-visit and use promo code COVID19 for a free virtual visit.
For more information on COVID-19, click or tap here to visit the CDC’s website.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.