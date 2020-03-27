SecureWorks: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) on Friday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 2 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.
The information security services provider posted revenue of $142 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $31.7 million, or 39 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $552.8 million.
SecureWorks shares have dropped 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 40% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCWX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCWX