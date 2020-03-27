Serious crash closes portions of Fort Argyle Rd.

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police have portions of Fort Argyle Road are closed after a head-on collision that occurred Friday morning between a septic tank truck and a dump truck.
Three people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police say both eastbound and westbound lanes near the 500 block of Fort Argyle Road will be closed during the cleanup and investigation. Traffic in the area is being re-routed and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.
