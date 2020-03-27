Tybee Island mayor issues order closing all non-essential businesses

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The mayor of Tybee Island has ordered all non-essential businesses to close by Saturday, March 28.
The order from Mayor Shirley Sessions will go into effect at 12:01 a.m., March 28 and last until 12:01 a.m., April 9.
Non-essential businesses are defined as gift shops, clothing stores or shops, art shops, vaping stores, golf cart or motorized vehicle rental businesses, businesses that provide bicycle or rentals of similar transportation devices, such as but not limited to scooters, skateboards, surf boards, etc.
Excluded from the closure order are businesses which provide essential services or products including hardware, plumbing, and building materials and all other businesses not described above as non-essential.
The emergency directive also prohibits use of public playground equipment and courts, groups in excess of 10 in public parks, and recreational sports whether formally or informally organized.
