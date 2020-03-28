Enmarket announce changes to sanitation procedures amidst coronavirus spread

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Enmarket says they’ve already implemented a number of changes in their stores.
Those changes include cleaning gas pumps and other items outside every hour.
They’ve stopped selling self serve food items and reduced the number of touchpoints throughout the store.
Enmarket says next week they’re going to install plexiglass barriers between team members and customers at the register as well.
Vice President of Marketing for Enmarket Matt Clements says employees have also been given a pay raise for the hard work they’re doing to help protect customers from COVID-19.
“They’re the true heros here," said Clements. "They’re out in the stores, we’ve got 124 of them and every single one of them is open and we haven’t had to reduce hours. And you know we’re not making anybody work. They want to be here. They want to serve the public so it’s just our way of showing appreciation to them for everything that they’re doing not only for the company but for the public in this time of need.”
Clements also says stores are now using an app called Skip Checkout so customers don’t have to come to the register to buy food.
