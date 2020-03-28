Hundreds receive free groceries at Feed the Hungry event

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) -City leaders and Feed the Hungry volunteers in Garden City stepped up to supply hundreds with food at the Empowerment Center on Saturday.
“We see that there’s a big need where people have been laid off and the grocery stores have been depleted so people are struggling,” said State Representative Carl Gilliard.
Gilliard said his need to help was personal.
“You got to work together and a lot of the working poor, I was there, my family has been there, Americans are there right now," he said. "We don’t know where our next paycheck is coming from or where our next meal so this is important and I mean this from my heart.”
With many people laid off, not knowing where the next meal is coming from has now become reality.
“It means a lot,” said Robert Griner. Griner received groceries this weekend. “Me and my wife, we’re elderly and we don’t get a whole bunch but this is the first time this year that we’ve gotten free groceries.”
For Robert Griner, who can’t leave the house, one bag of groceries means much more than usual, especially during this unprecedented time.
“You want to go different places but you can’t because you don’t want to get sick and both me and my wife both have breathing problems," he says. "So it was more likely for us to get sick than a healthy person.”
For volunteers and city leaders, they say now is a time to set aside differences and come together to help each other out.
“It’s not just a district three need who I represent here in Garden City, it’s an everybody need," said District 3 councilwoman Natalyn Morris. "If we all stick together we can get through this together, we’re strong as a team we’re not strong as individuals.”
So though it may be a time where many lean on each other just a little bit more than usual, the smallest gestures go a long way.
N-Laws Produce donated $22,000 dollars worth of food to make this all happen.
Representative Gilliard says they are also asking churches to help serve hot meals to the community on April 11th at multiple different locations in Savannah, Garden City, Rincon ,and Pooler.
