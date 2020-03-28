Memorial Health coworkers write messages of encouragement for nurses, doctors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -We all know how hard our local nurses, doctors and more are working inside our local hospitals, but none know it quite as much as their coworkers.
Memorial Health’s Child Life Specialists wanted to show their appreciation and support for their tireless efforts. So they grabbed sidewalk chalk, window paint and got to work on the employee entrances. They handwrote words of encouragement, support, and love.
Child Life Specialists say they are used to helping children within the hospital walls get through tough times, so doing it for their co-workers was natural.
They loved knowing workers enjoyed their playful art.
“Oh it meant the world," says Katie Bladergroen, a specialist at the Dwaine and Cynthia Willet Children’s Hospital. "I think there is just simple things that humans can do for each other that really goes a long way and this is one of those things. Knowing that maybe it caused some smiles as people were entering their shift that means a lot to all of us.”
As responsibilities have shifted inside the hospital, Child Life specialists are also working to make and develop activities for adult and children patients.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.