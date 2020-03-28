Richmond Hill teen holds onto Olympic dreams despite postponement

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) -On Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo Olympic organizers agreed to postpone the 2020 Olympics to next year.
The decision marks the first time in Olympic history that the start of the games will be delayed to another year entirely.
Richmond Hill High School student Sebastian Rosales has been swimming since he was 5. He moved to the United States several years ago from his home country of Mexico and was training to swim with the Mexican National Team with hopes of making their 2020 Olympic team.
He said he hopes the games still happen.
““In two weeks, I was going to go to Mexico, and I was going to participate in a meet where it was my last chance to make it to the Mexican Olympic Team for 2020," Rosales said. “But all of that got canceled due to the coronavirus. I would be so happy if I was able to go to the Olympics. That’s just the one thing that I’ve really wanted to do for most of my swimming career. Like, that’s just what I want to get to.”
Rosales added that while the move gave him more time to train due to gyms and pools being closed, he’s unable to train at the level he normally would right now. He remains hopeful that he can still make the team.
