Richmond Hill teen holds onto Olympic dreams despite postponement

““In two weeks, I was going to go to Mexico, and I was going to participate in a meet where it was my last chance to make it to the Mexican Olympic Team for 2020," Rosales said. “But all of that got canceled due to the coronavirus. I would be so happy if I was able to go to the Olympics. That’s just the one thing that I’ve really wanted to do for most of my swimming career. Like, that’s just what I want to get to.”