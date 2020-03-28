South Carolina joins Florida in quarantining visitors from New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -South Carolina governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order Friday proclaiming that all visitors coming to S. Carolina from COVID-19 hotspots must quarantine for 14 days.
Those hot-spots include of New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New Orleans.
An excerpt from the order states that “...an individual who enters the State of South Carolina from an area with substantial community spread, to include the Tri-State Area (consisting of the States of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut) and the City of New Orleans, Louisiana, shall isolate or self-quarantine for a period of fourteen (14) days from the time of entry into the State of South Carolina or the duration of the individual’s presence in South Carolina, whichever period is shorter.”
You can read the full order here
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered Friday that anyone arriving in the state from Louisiana must self-quarantine like those arriving from New York already must because of the coronavirus pandemic.
DeSantis said he is expanding his quarantine order to include Louisiana after officials in the lightly hit Panhandle worried that people will flee New Orleans as the number of positive tests there climb. It is about a three-hour drive from New Orleans to Pensacola on Interstate 10 and DeSantis said the Florida Highway Patrol and sheriff's deputies will set up checkpoints to screen cars arriving from Louisiana.
The order will require anyone who arrives from Louisiana to isolate themselves for two weeks under the threat of a misdemeanor conviction and a 60-day jail sentence. He already issued this week identical restrictions on travelers arriving from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
“New Orleans is having a lot of problems — they may not be quite as widespread as New York City. There was a concern from the Panhandle that this could impact them. They are working hard to keep their rates low and we don’t want to add any problems to them,” DeSantis said.
