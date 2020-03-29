Gov. Henry McMaster Declares Vietnam War Veterans Day in South Carolina

“The United States of America is the greatest country in the world because of the strength and sacrifice of men and women like those that we honor on Vietnam War Veterans Day,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “These men and women are the best of us – they answered the call to serve when it was most difficult, and they served us well. These challenging times provide opportunity for reflection, and I ask that you take a moment to reflect on, and appreciate, the honorable service of our Vietnam War Veterans.”