Mother charged after infant found inside bag in church parking lot, deputies say

TRYON, N.C. (WIS) - A mother has been charged after Polk County Sheriff’s deputies say her 6-month old child was found sealed in a black bag at a church in Tryon.
In a news release, deputies say the infant was found in the bag, in the parking lot of Trinity Lutheran Church around 12:17 p.m. Friday.
Deputies say the child is currently in emergency custody of the Department of Social Services and is receiving medical care.
The child's mother, Heather Lynn Walsh of Rutherfordton, was arrested and charged with child abuse/endangerment/neglect.
Walsh was given a $5,000 secure bond and released around noon Saturday.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call the Polk County Communication Center at (828) 894-0188.
